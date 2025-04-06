658,672 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 658,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,805,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,506,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $96,214,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of eBay by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in eBay by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,350,000 after purchasing an additional 677,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in eBay by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $152,451,000 after purchasing an additional 463,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.46.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,676 shares of company stock worth $2,613,807 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

