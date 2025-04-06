900,041 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.55% of LexinFintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of LX opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.32. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $501.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 target price on LexinFintech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LexinFintech

LexinFintech Profile

(Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.