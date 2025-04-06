Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,236,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 188,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,116,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 9.4 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $233.15 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.64 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.02.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

