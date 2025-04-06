Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $336.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.60.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $233.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.02. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $217.64 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

