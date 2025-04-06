ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,360 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $619,225.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,571.14. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at $43,277,100.62. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACVA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.