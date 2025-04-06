Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,253 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alamos Gold by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AGI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

