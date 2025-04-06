Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,754.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $235.74 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

