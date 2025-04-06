Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,378,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $450,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after buying an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.38 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. DZ Bank lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

