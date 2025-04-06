Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 976,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $214,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

