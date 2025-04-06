Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,682,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $369,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,692 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 40,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4,367.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 385,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,469,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 47,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

