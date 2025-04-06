American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 496,231 Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,231 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 105.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MNTK opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.92 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $6.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNTK

About Montauk Renewables

(Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.