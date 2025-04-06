American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.92%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,516. The trade was a 24.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,487. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

