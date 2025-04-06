American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 5,240.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.31.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 7.0 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $275.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

