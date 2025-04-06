American Century Companies Inc. Sells 6,678 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,933,000 after buying an additional 574,068 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Westlake by 525.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 278,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 233,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $13,411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $11,480,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Westlake by 84.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 201,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 91,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $121.56. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $85.31 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Westlake

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.