Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,921 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $169,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Insider Activity

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,628,045.15. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $651,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,375,532.04. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,222,590 shares of company stock worth $43,614,546. 17.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $7.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $730.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.21 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.