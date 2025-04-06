Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $211.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.68 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.89.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

