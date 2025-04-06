AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $140.09 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.96 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.49.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.