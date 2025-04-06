Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.16 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 529387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Aptiv Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,893,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

