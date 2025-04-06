Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,497,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,147 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,570,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,427,000 after buying an additional 441,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after buying an additional 45,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $88,949,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Aramark stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

