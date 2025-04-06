Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,359,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,390,000 after buying an additional 706,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $333,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

