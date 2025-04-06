Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after buying an additional 516,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,622,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 29,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $578,426.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,683.82. This trade represents a 5.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $2,269,327.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,773,802 shares in the company, valued at $64,230,110.04. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,797 shares of company stock worth $4,830,279. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

