Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 115,718 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,718 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.60% of Kennametal worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 395.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 171,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Kennametal Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. The trade was a 14.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.