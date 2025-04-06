Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 32,427 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vestis were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vestis by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vestis by 548.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTS opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Vestis Co. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Vestis’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on VSTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

