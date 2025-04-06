Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 331,224 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 331,224 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.35% of ProAssurance worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in ProAssurance by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,610,000 after buying an additional 34,247 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in ProAssurance by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 25,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 65,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRA. Citizens Jmp cut ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

