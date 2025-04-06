Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 966,976 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 276.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,976 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.26% of Algoma Steel Group worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 132.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTL stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $490.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

About Algoma Steel Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -17.54%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

