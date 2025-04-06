Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 326,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 120,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $547.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Financial lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSTK

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.