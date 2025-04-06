Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. UBS Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $236.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average of $179.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.