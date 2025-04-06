Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 84,342 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.34 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.77.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

