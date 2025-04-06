Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,899 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.67% of Semrush worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEMR. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,177,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,505,000 after purchasing an additional 113,222 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Semrush by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 57,845 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semrush alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $38,468.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 797,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,389.92. This trade represents a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,563 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $90,274.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,402,719 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,667.36. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEMR opened at $8.50 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. Northland Capmk upgraded Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEMR

Semrush Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.