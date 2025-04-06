Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DTE Energy by 890.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

DTE opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.