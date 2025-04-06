Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 320,917 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 2,022.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.41% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,152,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after acquiring an additional 220,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATMU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

