Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 54,729 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $841,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after buying an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.79.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

