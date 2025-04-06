Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 228,634 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.67% of Caleres worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other Caleres news, Director Kyle Gendreau bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Greeley purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,700. This represents a 900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CAL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. Caleres’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

