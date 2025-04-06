Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,261 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teekay were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Teekay by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

About Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

