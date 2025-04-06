Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102,582 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CAE were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CAE by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CAE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE Trading Down 8.7 %

NYSE CAE opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.