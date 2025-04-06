Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362,193 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 137.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

