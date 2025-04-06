Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 253,987 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 183,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 98,488 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 68,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 55,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 36,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,627. The trade was a 9.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,995 shares in the company, valued at $571,631.70. This trade represents a 17.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $229,850 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $697.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

