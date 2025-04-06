Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.73% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,256,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 388,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $72.99 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

