Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $10.62 Million Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,769 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 102,665 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

In related news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $80,677.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,832.33. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick B. Rivera sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $101,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,752.92. This represents a 50.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,311 shares of company stock worth $369,193. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $21.49 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Financial

About Heritage Financial

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.