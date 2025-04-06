Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.55 Million Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.91% of Employers worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Employers by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Employers by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Employers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Employers

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner sold 2,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,812.20. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock worth $276,267. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Employers Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE EIG opened at $47.93 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.18 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

