Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,752 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in MillerKnoll by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLKN opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLKN. Sidoti upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

