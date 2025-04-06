Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.41% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $90.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

