Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Banco de Chile worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Banco de Chile Stock Down 5.5 %

BCH opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $2.1037 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

