Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,592 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paysafe by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSFE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $14.14 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $859.39 million, a PE ratio of -37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

