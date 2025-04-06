Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 3,932.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Upwork were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Upwork by 40.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 251,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Upwork by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 481,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $118,610.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,294.87. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $222,304.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,772.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,365 shares of company stock worth $3,050,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

