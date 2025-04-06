Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 64,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,717,000 after purchasing an additional 161,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Down 4.7 %

CDW stock opened at $144.49 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $141.80 and a 52 week high of $257.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

