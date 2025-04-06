Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 160.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Post were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $108,991,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $56,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $36,751,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Post by 2,907.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,860 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Post by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Post news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,835. The trade was a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $117.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.79. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

