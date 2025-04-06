Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $11.40 Million in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 661,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Adient by 10,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Adient by 6,924.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Adient by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $973.62 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Adient Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

