Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $11.79 Million in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 187,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $100,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 2,515.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,296,000 after buying an additional 1,596,254 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in TPG by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 992,818 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TPG by 14,739.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 597,972 shares during the period. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPG. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -93.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. Research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.82%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

