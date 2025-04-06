Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $12.80 Million in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,614,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 63,586 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 89.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 253,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 119,883 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

